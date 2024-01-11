Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University bolsters festival security after several cases of breaches

The installation of low concertina wires reinforced physical barriers to deter unauthorized access, while well-lit surroundings provided a protective aura over the venue.

Delhi University

Delhi University. (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In October of 2022, a group of individuals displayed audacious determination as they breached the walls of Miranda House. Their trespassing was accompanied by a cacophony of slogans that sent shockwaves through the student body. Fast forward to March 2023, and it was Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) that experienced a similar audacious intrusion during their annual college festival, sparking a blaze of indignation among the students.

In light of these troubling incidents and in anticipation of future college festivals and events, Delhi University took decisive action on a Wednesday by issuing comprehensive and meticulously crafted guidelines. Initially, in November 2023, Prof. Rajni Abbi, the University Proctor, had issued a 17-point advisory outlining the do’s and don’ts for organizing events and festivals across all colleges and departments.

To enhance security, the guidelines mandated the acquisition of No Objection Certificates (NOC) from local police stations, ensuring that the authorities were aware of and supportive of these gatherings. Pre-registration for external attendees, along with mandatory verification of college identity cards, acted as stringent measures against potential threats. The installation of low concertina wires reinforced physical barriers to deter unauthorized access, while well-lit surroundings provided a protective aura over the venue.

Security drills were made mandatory to sharpen the preparedness of all involved parties. Additionally, the DU advisory required the installation of multiple gates, each equipped with functional CCTV cameras and a PA (public announcement) system, ready to relay critical information. Venues’ capacities were carefully managed, considering the number of students in attendance The entry of students into specific departments or events was meticulously controlled through pre-registrations, creating a digital fortress supported by Google forms.

