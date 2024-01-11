Jamia’s V-C search panel gets chairman after 2 months

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two months after former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) Najma Akhtar’s term got over, the education ministry has finally appointed the chairman of the three-member search committee who will finalise the appointment of the new V-C.

A search committee was formed on December 6, 2023 to shortlist candidates for appointing the new vice chancellor.An executive council meeting was held where the names of the search committee members were decided and the minutes of the meeting were sent to the education ministry.

Professor Tariq Mansoor- Member of Legislative Council (Nominated) from Uttar Pradesh and former Vice- Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University (2017-23) and TV Kattimani who is the Vice Chancellor of the Central tribal University in Hyderabad were the two members nominated by the Executive council for the search committee.

Meanwhile, the third member, nominated by the Education ministry as the chairman of the committee is Professor Mehraj Uddin Dar- former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir. The committee will initiate the process of selection of the vice chancellor based on the scores.

The committee will be responsible for reviewing the profiles of the applicants and shortlist the candidates.Sources said that the selection process may be completed within this month, once the meeting takes place.

