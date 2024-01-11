L-G approves GST bill’s amendments, certain offences decriminalised

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has approved the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the assembly last month, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.According to officials, the amendments are based on the recommendations passed in the GST council meetings aimed at ensuring uniformity between central and state legislations on provisions of the Goods and Services Tax, which include decriminalization of certain offences and increasing the monetary threshold.

“The amendments in the DGST Act, 2017 is in sync with the Finance Act, 2023 notified in the Gazette of India on March 31, 2023,” an official said.According to officials, the bill amends sub-section (1) of Section 132 to decriminalise offences and to increase the monetary threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for launching prosecution for offences under the act, except for those related to the issuance of invoices without the supply of goods or services or both.

The Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly on December 18 last year. It was introduced in the Assembly for consideration with the prior recommendations of the L-G.The notable amendments in the bill includes the change in the provisions ofSection 10 pertaining to supply of goods through e-commerce; Section 16 pertaining to payment of tax along with interest liability and availing input tax credit; Section 17 pertaining to reversal of tax credit on exempt supplies; Section 23 pertaining to exemption from registrations; and Section 30 pertaining to time limits, conditions and restrictions for revocation of cancellation of registration, officials said.

Certain sections related to use of words have also been amended including Section 117 pertaining to

substitution of the word state bench or area benches with a word state benches; Section 118 pertaining to substitution of the word national bench or regional benches with the word principal bench; and Section 119 pertaining to substitution of the word national or regional benches with the word principal bench and

state bench or area benches with state benches and,they added.

