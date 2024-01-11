New Delhi: Sanitation workers threaten hunger strike if long-standing demands not met

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sanitation workers in New Delhi have issued a strong ultimatum, as they demand the fulfillment of their long-standing grievances. On Wednesday, a group of approximately 500 sanitation workers, representing the MCD All Unions Core Committee, gathered outside the MCD headquarters. They were resolute in their demands for regularization, payment of pending arrears, and justice for the families of those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bold move, these workers have declared their intention to stage a “chakka jam” or strike across Delhi on February 27. They expressed deep disappointment in the AAP-led corporation’s failure to deliver on its promise to regularize the contractual ‘safai karamcharis’ (sanitation workers). Despite repeated appeals to the mayor, Shelly Oberoi, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Mahinder Singh, Vice-President of the MCD All Unions Core Committee, conveyed their frustration: “If the municipality doesn’t fulfill our demand, we will resort to a hunger strike and a city-wide ‘chakka jam’ protest.” Some workers even braved the cold by removing their shirts in a symbolic protest against the administration.The demonstrators faced police barricades as they attempted to disrupt traffic on Minto Road. Their protest, which included individuals with disabilities and elderly participants, caused a traffic jam near the MCD headquarters.

The workers’ demands extend beyond regularization and arrears; they also seek permanent job opportunities for the dependents of employees who lost their lives to COVID-19. With the threat of a larger demonstration looming, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will heed their calls

