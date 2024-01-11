Seat-sharing talks with AAP soon: Delhi Congress president 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said that key discussions with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

on seat-sharing in the national capital will take place in their next meeting likely to be held on January 12.

Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday said that important discussions with the AAP on the seat-sharing front in Delhi will take place in the meeting on January 12.

He claimed that there was no discussion on seat-sharing in the first meeting, which was held on January 8. Lovely said, “No discussion on seat-sharing has taken place yet. Media reports stating that the AAP offered three seats to Congress are wrong. The meeting held on December 8 was the first time we came together for a discussion, and various strategies to fight the elections were discussed.”

Clearing the air around claims of AAP offering three seats to Congress, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the speculations were “nowhere near truth.”Bharadwaj, who was also in attendance at the alliance meeting on January 8 at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik’s residence, said, “All speculation appearing in the media is nowhere near the truth.Our discussions are going in a very positive manner, and efforts are on to make the alliance strong.”

So far, the AAP has maintained its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, the party’s Delhi convener, Gopal Rai,

said on Tuesday.

“Alliance talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat. Until now, there have been positive discussions,” he said.

The opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have decided to get together and contest the upcoming general elections together to take on the BJP unitedly.

'Nowhere near truth'

Delhi Congress President said, “Media reports stating that the AAP offered three seats to Congress are wrong. The meeting held on December 8 was the first time we came together for a discussion, and various strategies to fight the elections were discussed.” Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that

the speculations about the seat-sharing deal were “nowhere near truth.”

