Winter power demand touches all-time high as Delhi battles cold

NEW DELHI: As the city continues to battle the dipping temperatures this winter, the power demand consequently surged to an all-time high of 5,611 MW on Wednesday and is expected to breach the 5,700-MW mark, according to discom officials.

The peak power demand was 5,611 MW at 11.08 am against last Friday’s (January 5) 5,559 MW, said the real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi. The surge stems from the enhanced use of electricity by consumers for heating purposes, the officials stated. Barring January 2, the power demand has remained above 5,000 MW this season, they added.

As per the reports, peak power demand till last year was 5,526 MW, recorded on January 6, 2023. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited met the peak power demand of 2,350 MW and 1,174 MW, respectively. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) met the record peak power demand of 1,753 MW without any network constraint.

The BSES discoms have assured to ensure adequate power supply for its nearly 50 lakh consumers and around 2 crore residents. The BSES officials said that over 2,000 MW of green power will play a significant role in ensuring a reliable power supply to its consumers during the winter months.

This included, 840 MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, 540 MW of Hydro power, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from Waste-to Energy and 160 MW of roof-top solar power installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi. Interestingly, up to 60% of the maximum ‘winter’ power demand of up to 3,600+ MW in BSES area is being met with green power.

