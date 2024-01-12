Babri’s demolition a ‘Gandhian solution’ of conflict

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj defended the demolition of the Babri mosque on Wednesday, referring to it as a “Gandhian solution.”Citing ‘Young India,’ a weekly journal published by Gandhi during India’s freedom movement, Punj argued that the father of the nation believed that if a structure, even a mosque, was forcefully built on someone’s land, then the landowner had the right to demolish it.

“The question of mosques being built on another person’s land without their permission is incredibly simple. If A is in possession of their land and someone comes to construct something on it, even a mosque, A has the right, at the first opportunity, to dismantle the structure. A building resembling a mosque is not necessarily a mosque. To be considered a mosque, a building must be duly consecrated. A structure erected on another person’s land without their consent is a clear act of theft. Theft cannot be sanctified. If A lacks the will or ability to demolish the so-called mosque, they have the right to approach a court of law to have the structure removed... As long as I own property, I must defend it, either through legal means or by physical force,” he stated.

Punj claimed that the Ram Janmabhoomi issue could have been resolved immediately after Independence if not for the colonial mindset of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. Punj’s comments serve as a precursor to his upcoming book, titled “Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India,” which is scheduled for release this week.

According to Punj, the book delves into the interconnectedness of Bharat and Shri Ram in various ways, the history of the occupation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi by invaders, the details of the struggles waged over the ages to reclaim it, the damage caused by those in power with a colonized mindset, and how the resurgence of Bharat in various fields aligns with its cultural revival and decolonization of minds.

The timing of the book launch coincides with the preparations for the consecration of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, to be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Punj’s book explores the deep connections between Bharat and Sri Ram, covering the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, its reclamation struggles, and challenges from colonized mindsets in power.

