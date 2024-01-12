Delhi Court sends Hizbul terrorist to five day police custody

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday sent the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Mattoo, an accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, to further five-day police custody.

Thirty-two-year-old Mattoo, an A++ category terrorist, carrying a reward of more than Rs 11 lakh was wanted for the last 13 years for his involvement in terror cases, and was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police last week.

As per the remand papers, Mattoo had disclosed to the cops during interrogation that Mohd Raf Abdullah Najar, one of his associates in Hizbul Mujahideen, deals with the financial aid of the outfit.

Najar had been providing money from Pakistan on the pretext of doing business with pashmina shawls and carpets, as per the cops.

This money was allegedly used in financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that he was nabbed from the Nizammudin area when he had arrived there to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to sources, a Pakistan-based handler was coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Mattu would have, on his instructions, carried out some audacious terror strikes in J&K and other places.

Sources say that Mattoo is an expert in operating rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and AK-47. “He probably entered India via Nepal. More details can only be shared once his interrogation is over,” the officer privy to the probe said.

Mattoo was a member of the gang of seven dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen operating in the area of North Kashmir, particularly Sopore, J&K. He is accused in several terror cases including killing a CID official and attacking the residence of SP, Sopore in 2010, killing of two CRPF personnel in Pattan in 2010.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday sent the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Mattoo, an accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, to further five-day police custody. Thirty-two-year-old Mattoo, an A++ category terrorist, carrying a reward of more than Rs 11 lakh was wanted for the last 13 years for his involvement in terror cases, and was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police last week. As per the remand papers, Mattoo had disclosed to the cops during interrogation that Mohd Raf Abdullah Najar, one of his associates in Hizbul Mujahideen, deals with the financial aid of the outfit.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Najar had been providing money from Pakistan on the pretext of doing business with pashmina shawls and carpets, as per the cops. This money was allegedly used in financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that he was nabbed from the Nizammudin area when he had arrived there to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to sources, a Pakistan-based handler was coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Mattu would have, on his instructions, carried out some audacious terror strikes in J&K and other places. Sources say that Mattoo is an expert in operating rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and AK-47. “He probably entered India via Nepal. More details can only be shared once his interrogation is over,” the officer privy to the probe said. Mattoo was a member of the gang of seven dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen operating in the area of North Kashmir, particularly Sopore, J&K. He is accused in several terror cases including killing a CID official and attacking the residence of SP, Sopore in 2010, killing of two CRPF personnel in Pattan in 2010. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp