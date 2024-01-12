Delhi HC directs immediate finance assistance, recovery of back wages of child labourers

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to ensure immediate financial assistance, recovery of back wages, and a streamlined legal process for bonded child labourers rescued in the national capital.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was dealing with a petition moved by the father of a child, along with other children, who have been victims of bonded labour and have not received the benefit of financial assistance under the statutory schemes.

Adv Robin Raju, appearing for the petitioner, sought directions for expeditious recovery of long pending back wages of the Petitioner’s minor child and 115 similar other child victims of bonded labour.

There are cases where recovery notices date back 7 years; however, the back wages have not been provided to the rescued children, he argued.

The bench also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed that when a rescued child is placed in a childcare or juvenile home under the care of the city government, a savings bank account shall be jointly opened immediately in the name of the minor, along with the Superintendent or In-charge of the respective Child Care Institution as the temporary guardian.

"If the parents/guardian of the rescued child is located at any point in time (in future), then subject to due verification and the provision of their bank particulars, the amount of financial assistance shall be transferred by the government electronically within one (1) week from the verification of this information," it was ordered by the high court.

When the rescued child attains the age of majority, he or she shall be granted permission to operate such account as a sole individual, it said.

"NGOs and Vigilance committees shall extend all coordination and assistance in providing information with respect to bank account details and other relevant documents and records of rescued children or that of their parents/guardians," the order said further.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to ensure immediate financial assistance, recovery of back wages, and a streamlined legal process for bonded child labourers rescued in the national capital. A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was dealing with a petition moved by the father of a child, along with other children, who have been victims of bonded labour and have not received the benefit of financial assistance under the statutory schemes. Adv Robin Raju, appearing for the petitioner, sought directions for expeditious recovery of long pending back wages of the Petitioner’s minor child and 115 similar other child victims of bonded labour. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are cases where recovery notices date back 7 years; however, the back wages have not been provided to the rescued children, he argued. The bench also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed that when a rescued child is placed in a childcare or juvenile home under the care of the city government, a savings bank account shall be jointly opened immediately in the name of the minor, along with the Superintendent or In-charge of the respective Child Care Institution as the temporary guardian. "If the parents/guardian of the rescued child is located at any point in time (in future), then subject to due verification and the provision of their bank particulars, the amount of financial assistance shall be transferred by the government electronically within one (1) week from the verification of this information," it was ordered by the high court. When the rescued child attains the age of majority, he or she shall be granted permission to operate such account as a sole individual, it said. "NGOs and Vigilance committees shall extend all coordination and assistance in providing information with respect to bank account details and other relevant documents and records of rescued children or that of their parents/guardians," the order said further. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp