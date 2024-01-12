Delhi government launches empowering scheme for disabled persons

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to improve the lives of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), the Delhi government launched the “Sugamya Sahayak Scheme” on Thursday. According to the government, this scheme is designed not only to facilitate mobility and enhance the capabilities of PwBDs through aids and appliances but also to provide them access to livelihood opportunities, effectively eliminating physical barriers.

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister, Raaj Kumar Anand, shared, “This scheme, which has been eagerly awaited, will promote mobility and capability by opening doors to newfound independence and opportunities for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs).”

The “Sugamya Sahayak Scheme” exemplifies the Delhi government’s deep commitment to inclusivity, with the goal of creating a society where everyone can thrive. Together, let’s work towards a future where every voice is heard, and every individual is empowered to contribute to the rich tapestry of our nation.

As per the report, this scheme aims to empower Persons with Benchmark Disabilities residing in the NCT of Delhi by enhancing their daily lives and providing various livelihood opportunities. The scheme focuses on delivering durable and standardized aids and appliances to help PwBDs overcome physical environmental barriers, ensuring improved accessibility.

According to the government’s guidelines, to qualify for the benefits, applicants must have a disability of 40% or more, as indicated by the Disability Certificate/UDID Card issued by an Authorized Medical Authority under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Additionally, applicants must be residents of Delhi, and their family’s annual income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

Furthermore, applicants should not have received the same item from any other scheme offered by any other State Government, UT Government, Administration, Central Government, or any other source within the last three (3) years. However, there is no limit for appliances that are fabricated for children below 12 years of age. Please note that this exception does not apply to motorized tricycles and wheelchairs.

Applicants or their parent/guardian must submit an undertaking confirming that they have not availed a similar benefit, i.e., the same item, from any other scheme offered by any other State/UT, Centre, or any other Source.

