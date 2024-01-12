Home Cities Delhi

Pocso case against former WFI chief: Court likely to take closure call on Mar 2

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on under which sections the crime has been registered.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court is likely to pronounce on March 2 its order on whether to accept Delhi Police’s cancellation report for a sexual harassment case moved by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This is the fourth time the matter has been adjourned. Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor said “some clarifications were required in the matter” while posting the pronouncement of the order. On June 15, the cops had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the minor wrestler after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

The police had recommended dropping of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.While recommending the cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, the police had said “no corroborative evidence” was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on under which sections the crime has been registered.The closure report notwithstanding, the court will take a call on whether to accept it or direct further investigation.

“After completing the investigation, we have submitted a report under Section 173 of CrPC requesting for cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant, i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” said the Delhi Police. Singh has been consistently denied the allegations.

