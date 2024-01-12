Saree salesman ‘sells self’ as IAF pilot to dupe women

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Selling sarees at Chandni Chowk was not enough for Nitin Kumar Gaur. He wanted something more out of his mundane life, especially money, which he had not seen much of all his life.Son of a vegetable vendor, Nitin was propelled by ambition to achieve something out of the ordinary. But ‘extra-ordinary’ was not without the risks. But it was a gamble Nitin was prepared to take. Hardly had he anticipate though, that one day his greed would land him in prison.

Nitin made a fake profile on Facebook under the alias of Sparsh Sharma and wrote in the bio, “Pilot in Indian Air Force.” He then went on to upload pictures of pilots, claiming they were his, to make the profile look genuine.Our protagonist then started sending friend requests to woman, and alas, influenced by the ‘Sparsh Sharma’, the IAF officer image, girls began accepting his request.

He started engaging them in conversations and now, all he needed was some concocted story to defraud these unsuspecting women.But before that, gaining their trust by forming a bond, however false, became important.In a bid to achieve that, Nitin used to propose to them for marriage, his first move of cheating his target.

“My bank account has been frozen by the Income Tax department due to some technical issue, so I am facing some financial crisis. Could you please help?” Nitin told his targets.The woman, innocent and unsuspecting, kindly obliged.Surprisingly though, one of the woman, who was defrauded of Rs 11 lakh, never even met him in person. The relationships were always virtual.

When she felt she had been cheated, she asked for her money back. Nitin allegedly used to blackmail and threaten his victims not to lodge a police complaint, else he would upload their numbers on obscene websites, which he even did in one of the cases.

Still, the woman went ahead and approached the police. A case was lodged in October 2022 and after months of technical investigation, the Shahdara district police finally tracked Nitin down and arrested him.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that the accused Nitin has cheated multiple women and so far, two more victims have come forward. Further probe is underway, he added.

