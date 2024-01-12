‘Sarvo Udhyam’: Budding entrepreneurs talk business ahead of Nat’l Youth Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To celebrate the spirit of resilience, agility, and innovation inherent in the youth, ‘Sarvo Udhyam,’ in collaboration with the Udhyam Learning Foundation, celebrated the achievements of 100 young entrepreneurs who graduated from Udhyam’s Youth Business Projects on Thursday.

On the eve of National Youth Day, the foundation unveiled its National Alumni Community with the aim of establishing a strong and supportive network for student entrepreneurs. ‘Sarvo-Udhyam’ strives to provide a structured platform for peer sharing, knowledge exchange, mentorship, and collaborative growth opportunities.

At the Sarvo Udhyam event, 100 graduates of the Udhyam Youth Business Projects Initiative showcased their accomplishments and discussed the challenges they have faced over the years. The event also featured esteemed startup founders like Brijesh Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Director of IndiaMART, and Sairee Chahal, founder of Sheros, who shared their journeys and reflected on the experiences of these young entrepreneurs. They also discussed the support needed from the ecosystem for these emerging ventures in a panel discussion.

Commenting on the community’s launch, Mekin Maheshwari, CEO and Founder of Udhyam Learning Foundation, said, “Our mission is to empower the youth, providing them not only with knowledge and skills in entrepreneurship but also fostering an environment where they can seamlessly translate this acquired knowledge into impactful actions.”

Udhyam Learning Foundation envisions “co-creating a caring world, where people fearlessly pursue their potential.” Founded by Mekin Maheshwari and Krishnan Ranganathan in 2017,Udhyam believes that entrepreneurship is a powerful mean to channel an individual’s potential, enabling them to leverage their strengths while creating lasting values.

