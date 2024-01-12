Sleeping on footpaths: Live dashboard at shelter homes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A live dashboard, physical verification system and signage will be installed at the shelter homes run by AIIMS to spread awareness among the patients and their attendants who sleep outside. The move came after the issue was highlighted in the media prompting the institute’s director to check the ground reality, officials said.

“The director engaged with individuals reportedly lying in the open at night. He found that around 50 per cent of these beds remain unoccupied,” said an official. It was also found that in the shelter homes, some patients were not under treatment at AIIMS and were allegedly taking advantage of free food donations and overnight accommodations, added the offical.

AIIMS is implementing measures, including signage highlighting the availability of Vishram Sadans to be displayed at key locations. Patients and attendants will be actively guided to these accommodations. A real-time dashboard displaying the availability of beds will be operational by February and will capture data on specialty-wise occupancy to aid in planning additional facilities nationwide, said officials.

Entry into Vishram Sadans will be restricted to patients, and bed recommendations must come from the clinical team treating the patient with identification based on ABHA ID, AADHAR Number, or UHID, they added.

Further, the entry and exit points will be under CCTV surveillance. A nightly physical verification will ensure that occupancy matches records, with footage preserved for at least 3 years, officials added. The frequency of the electric shuttle service will be increased for the convenience of patients and attendants.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A live dashboard, physical verification system and signage will be installed at the shelter homes run by AIIMS to spread awareness among the patients and their attendants who sleep outside. The move came after the issue was highlighted in the media prompting the institute’s director to check the ground reality, officials said. “The director engaged with individuals reportedly lying in the open at night. He found that around 50 per cent of these beds remain unoccupied,” said an official. It was also found that in the shelter homes, some patients were not under treatment at AIIMS and were allegedly taking advantage of free food donations and overnight accommodations, added the offical. AIIMS is implementing measures, including signage highlighting the availability of Vishram Sadans to be displayed at key locations. Patients and attendants will be actively guided to these accommodations. A real-time dashboard displaying the availability of beds will be operational by February and will capture data on specialty-wise occupancy to aid in planning additional facilities nationwide, said officials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Entry into Vishram Sadans will be restricted to patients, and bed recommendations must come from the clinical team treating the patient with identification based on ABHA ID, AADHAR Number, or UHID, they added. Further, the entry and exit points will be under CCTV surveillance. A nightly physical verification will ensure that occupancy matches records, with footage preserved for at least 3 years, officials added. The frequency of the electric shuttle service will be increased for the convenience of patients and attendants. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp