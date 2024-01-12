Steady progress: NDMC moves up by two spots, ranks 7th in ‘cleanest cities’ category

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has bagged the seventh rank under the “cleanest cities” category in the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Thursday.Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been ranked 90th among 446 urban local bodies in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’.

“Got awarded for rank 7th and Cleanest City within Union Territory (> 1 Lakh category) under the Swachh Survekshan 2023, along with a 5 Star garbage free city ranking and water plus certified city in a function held by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,” the NDMC said in an official statement.

The Swachhta awards were handed over by President Droupadi Murmu and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony. On behalf of the NDMC, the award was received by chairperson Amit Yadav. He said that the council has moved two ranks since last year from number 9 to number 7.

“The accolade is a testament to NDMC’s holistic approach to waste management, public awareness campaigns, and innovative initiatives that have significantly contributed to the city’s overall cleanliness,” he added.

This is the first time the MCD has taken part in the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey, after the three civic bodies which existed earlier were unified again into a single entity in 2022.These cities and the MCD were ranked among 446 urban local bodies which span areas having a population of more than one lakh. The municipal corporation stood at the 90th position, according to the data shared on the website of ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’.

