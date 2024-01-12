Home Cities Delhi

Three AAP candidates elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MPs

AAP Rajya Sabha candidates Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta received their certificates from Returning Officer Ashish Kundra after they were elected unopposed.

AAP Rajya Sabha candidate Sanjay Singh receives his certificate from Returning Officer Ashish Kundra after he was elected unopposed, in New Delhi | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

The three candidates had filed their nominations on January 8 in the national capital.

AAP has renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term, while Swati Maliwal, who was the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been sent to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Swati Maliwal is replacing Sushil Gupta.

After being elected Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal said that she would fulfil her duties with true devotion and honesty.

"A new responsibility is starting today. Thousands of women came today to encourage them. I assure all the people of Delhi that I will serve you with true devotion and honesty. Gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Swati Maliwal said.

Sanjay Singh, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, is currently in jail. He is accused in a money laundering case related to the excise policy case and was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate.

