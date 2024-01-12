Translocation, felling of trees in DU north campus get L-G nod

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved the translocation of 252 trees and felling of 15 trees for the proposed academic buildings on the Delhi University’s north campus, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.In addition to the translocation of trees, 2,670 saplings, 10 times the number of affected trees, will be planted as a compensatory measure by the university, they added.

The compensatory plantation cost of about Rs 1.57 crore will be deposited in advance by the university.The 4.88-hectare area freed would be utilised for the construction of the inter-disciplinary academic and research building of eminence inside the Delhi School of Economics campus, academic building for faculty of technology, library building that will expand the existing Central Reference Library and an integrated computer centre that had been hitherto missing, the official said.

The entire cost of this project, exceeding Rs 900 crore, will be borne by the Centre.Saxena noted that a joint inspection of the project site was carried out by officials of the Forest Department and the university. Officials informed that the project site was not falling in a morphological Ridge area and under the definition of deemed forest.The approval of the L-G for the translocation of 267 trees was required under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, officials added.

Project insight

4.88-hectare area freed for construction of the inter-disciplinary academic and research building

252 trees to be moved,15 trees to be felled

2,670 saplings to be planted as compensation

