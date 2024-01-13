AAP govt denied Centre benefits to jhuggis, urban poor: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP said AAP is politically frustrated, desperately making issues out of complications created by itself to remain politically relevant. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said that AAP government has not allowed implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the city. Nor has it alloted the around 50,000 housed already constructed under the Rajiv Awas scheme to jhuggi or urban poor, denying them an opportunity of better life.

Delhi BJP president said that the DDA, on instruction of the Centre, has implemented ‘jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’ projects in three locations in Delhi but the city government has not implemented the scheme at jhuggi clusters on one of its lands.Sachdeva claimed it is surprising that AAP is begging to the Congress for an alliance while, until a few years back, they raised allegations of corruption against the Congress.

