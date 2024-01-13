Home Cities Delhi

AAP govt denied Centre benefits to jhuggis, urban poor: BJP

Nor has it alloted the around 50,000 housed already constructed under the Rajiv Awas scheme to jhuggi or urban poor, denying them an opportunity of better life.

Published: 13th January 2024 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers; unemployment; urban poor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP said AAP is politically frustrated, desperately making issues out of complications created by itself to remain politically relevant. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said that AAP government has not allowed implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the city. Nor has it alloted the around 50,000 housed already constructed under the Rajiv Awas scheme to jhuggi or urban poor, denying them an opportunity of better life.

Delhi BJP president said that the DDA, on instruction of the Centre, has implemented ‘jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’ projects in three locations in Delhi but the city government has not implemented the scheme at jhuggi clusters on one of its lands.Sachdeva claimed it is surprising that AAP is begging to the Congress for an alliance while, until a few years back, they raised allegations of corruption against the Congress.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp