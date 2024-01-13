Ahead of R-day, senior level rejig in Delhi Police

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday effected a major reshuffle by transferring 27 officers, including 25 IPS and two DANIPS officers, according to an official order released by Lt-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Among the seniors, 11 were Special CPs, who were given the new assignments and 16 DCP-rank officers.

As per the official order, 1990-batch IPS officer Dependra Pathak, who was Special CP (Law and order Zone 1) was transferred to the Security division of the department, while Ravinder Singh Yadav was told to assume the position of Special CP (Law and Order Zone 1) with immediate effect. Yadav was previously posted as Special CP (Crime).

Madhup Kumar Tiwari was transferred from Protective Security Division to (Law and Order Zone 2) as Special CP. Sagar Preet Hooda, who was previously posted as Special CP (Law and Order Zone 2) was sent as Special CP (Op) PCR and Communication.

Special CP — Perception Management and Media Cell Division, Rajender Pal Upadhayay has been sent to the anti -terror unit — Special Cell — as the Special Commissioner, while Special CP Hargobinder Singh, a 1997-batch IPS officer who was till now heading the Special Cell was sent as Special CP to Traffic (Zone 2).

Traffic Police two Special CPs — Virendra Singh (Zone 1) and SS Yadav (Zone 2) — were transferred to Licensing and Economic Offence Wing, respectively. Previously, Shalini Singh was heading the EOW.

At the district level — Central, New Delhi, South West, East, Shahdara and Dwarka — will have new deputy commissioners of police.

M Harsh Wardhan will be the new DCP (Central), Devesh Kumar Mahla is the new DCP (New Delhi), Rohit Meena DCP (southwest), Apoorva Gupta DCP (East), Surendra Choudhary as DCP (Shahdara)

and Ankit Kumar Singh as DCP (Shahdara).

