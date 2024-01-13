AIIMS to install smart fire alarm to check hazards

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cue from several fire incidents repported in the past, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to install a smart fire alarm device which will auto detect the fire and open the doors for exit in such situations.

The institute has planned to install a fire alarm panel linked-facial access control system on its doors. Officials said that in the past fire incidents, it has been noted that often the fire response teams have wasted a lot of time in locating the key for the doors or forced opening of the doors.

The new system, which will be installed in select blocks for a trial-run, is expected to allow access to fire teams without any intervention in case of fire alarm, they added.The development has come days after the institute reported a fire in the second floor of the teaching block which damaged furniture and office records. However, no casualty was reported.

