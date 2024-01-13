Cold jacks up power demand to all-time high

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With city reeling under intense cold, the peak power demand of the city surged to an all-time high of 5,701 MW on Friday morning. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre’s real-time data, the peak power demand of Delhi at 10.49 AM on Friday was 5,701 MW. The power discoms have estimated the winter peak power demand to reach up to 5,760 MW this year. The previous highest peak winter demand was 5,611 MW on Wednesday morning.

Since January 1, Delhi’s peak power demand has risen by over 11 per cent, discom officials said. A BSES spokesperson said that company’s discoms— BRPL and BYPL—successfully met the peak power demand of 2,484 MW and 1,185 MW respectively. Up to 60 per cent of the maximum winter power demand of over 3,600 MW in BSES areas will be met by green power, an official said.

