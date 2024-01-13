Delhi court allows approver in excise scam case to travel abroad for celebrating marriage anniversary

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has allowed Dinesh Arora, accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case who was pardoned by the court to travel to Barcelona in Spain to celebrate his 25th marriage anniversary.

Arora, who was an accused and now a 'star witness' in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, was approaching the court seeking suspension of Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him, release of his passport and permission to visit abroad for two weeks to celebrate the silver jubilee marriage anniversary.

Arora's counsel submitted that the family of the applicant and even some other relatives of his, including his in­laws, had already booked their flights/tickets to Barcelona for the celebration and they all had also obtained visas for the visit.

Permitting Arora's journey to Barcelona from January 15 to January 28, Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court observed that "...after the tender of pardon to him in these cases, his (Arora's) status no more remains to be that of an accused and he is only an approver or a witness in these cases who has to keep the condition of tender of pardon and to support the case of prosecution during the trial,"

The order added that if fails, the accused will face "the risk of withdrawal of pardon and being subjected to trials not only for the offences of these two cases, but also for the offence of giving of false evidence.."

ED argued that the visit is only for leisure purposes and is not a necessity and the case is at a crucial stage as one more supplementary chargesheet in the case may be filed shortly.

As per ED, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has had a close relationship with Dinesh Arora since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records.

A remand note in Sanjay Singh's case states that he has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Singh's associates--Vivek Tyagi, and Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra have a close relationship with Dinesh Arora, as per the claims of the central probing agency.

