Delhi HC asks govt to clear pending wages, give financial aid to rescued child labourers

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to ensure immediate financial assistance, recovery of back wages, and a streamlined legal process for bonded child labourers rescued in the Capital.A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was dealing with a petition moved by the father of a child, along with other children, who have been victims of bonded labour and not received the benefit of financial assistance under the statutory schemes.

Advocate Robin Raju, appearing for the petitioner, sought directions for expeditious recovery of the long-pending back wages of the petitioner’s minor child and 115 similar other victims of bonded labour. There are cases where recovery notices go back seven years and yet, no back wages have been provided to the rescued children, he argued.

The bench also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed when a rescued child is placed in childcare or juvenile home under the care of the city government, a savings bank account shall be jointly opened immediately in the name of the minor, along with the superintendent or in-charge of the respective Child Care Institution as the temporary guardian.

“If the guardian of the rescued child are located (in future), then subject to due verification and the provision of their bank particulars, the amount of financial assistance shall be transferred by the government electronically within one week from the verification of this information,” the high court said in its order.When the rescued child attains the age of majority, he or she shall be granted permission to operate such account as a sole individual, it said.

‘Labour dept shall see back wages recovered’

The bench said the labour department shall issue notice to the accused employer regarding recovery of back wages within two days of the rescue. The inspector shall grant the accused two weeks to deposit back wages, failing which, the inspector will request Child Welfare Committee to recover the same as fine.

