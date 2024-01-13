Drive against illegal arms continues, former athlete among 3 land in police net

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing its drive against the supply of illegal arms and ammunition ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police nabbed three more people, including a former state-level athlete, for allegedly supplying illegal weapons in the national capital and its peripherals. According to a senior police officer, the accused have already supplied more than150 pistols in the last three years.

The accused, identified as Pushpendra Singh (25), from Aligarh, UP; Naeem, (19), of Hapur, UP; and Manish Bhati (19), of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, were arrested and 12 semi-automatic pistols recovered from them.Singh was a state-level athlete, and he participated in an 800-metre event at the junior level in 2014–15.Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that a drive has been launched against illegal firearms traffickers who supply firearms in Delhi/NCR after procuring from Sendhwa, Khargone, Dhar, and other MP districts.

Recently, specific input was received that a member of an MP-based firearms syndicate, namely Pushpendra, would come to Kalindi Kunj Road, Okhla, Delhi, on January 7 to deliver firearms to his associates.“Accordingly, a trap was laid and at about 11.50 am, Singh was caught while handing over packets to Naeem and Manish Bhati” said Dhaliwal.When asked to surrender, they tried to flee from the spot.

“Finally, all three accused were nabbed by the police team. On search, six sophisticated pistols were recovered from the possession of Pushpendra, while four pistols were recovered from Naeem, and two semi-automatic pistols were also recovered from the bag of Manish,” said the Special CP.Interrogation of all the arrested revealed that they used to purchase a semi-automatic pistol for Rs 9000 to 12,000 from MP and further sell it for Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 to gangsters and criminals in Delhi/NCR and UP (West).

