Durgesh Pathak slams 15 years rule of BJP-led MCD for ‘poor sanitation, cleanliness’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Friday said in the cleanliness survey among 446 cities with a population exceeding 1 lakh in the country, Delhi is ranked 90th, whereas during the 15 years of the BJP-led MCD it held the 157th position.“We have ensured timely salaries for sanitation workers, for the first time in 13 years, regularised over 6,500 employees. This positive outcome is the result of our efforts. I believe in next year’s cleanliness survey, we will perform even better,” AAP said.

Citing the results of the central government cleanliness survey, AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, in the first category, in a survey among municipal corporations in 446 cities across the country with a population over 1 lakh, Delhi secured the 90th position. During the 15 years of BJP-led MCD, Delhi ranked 157th in the survey. In the second category, among cities with a population exceeding 10 lakh, where Delhi’s position among 47 cities would be between 37 and, Delhi has secured the 28th position.

‘Steps towards clean city’

The MCD has identified 500 colonies across the city where door-to-door waste collection shall be undertaken. “Markets, public toilets, and construction-related waste are being cleaned regularly by MCD,” Pathak added.

