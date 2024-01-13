MG Sarkar gang member involved in rival shootout nabbed, say police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a member of MG Sarkar gang in connection with a firing and thrashing of rival gang members in the national capital, an official said on Friday.MG Sarkar gang (Monish Gang Sarkar), which even have a YouTube channel with several views on the videos uploaded from even in the prison by the gang leader, is active in the areas of Vikas Nagar, Mohan Garden, Vikas Puri, Uttam Nagar, Ranhola and collect protection money from satta operators, bootleggers and illegal drug peddlers.The accused identified as Mustak a.k.a Sahil (28), a resident of Shiv Vihar, who has been arrested by the Crime Branch and jailed gangster Monish are the main members and running the gang in the name of MG Sarkar gang.

According to the police, Monish is a history-sheeter of Ranhola police station and involved in many criminal cases of different police stations of Delhi. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that Mustak’s arrest came after a case was registered in December last year in which Mustak had fired several rounds near west Delhi’s Gandhi Chowk. Mustak along with gang members even thrashed many people in the area.During investigation, three accused persons were arrested, but the accused Mustak was absconding since the registration of the case.

“Specific input was received that Mustak would come in the area of R.K. Puram on a scooty. Two pistols along with five live cartridges were recovered from his possession,”said Yadav, ‘On interrogation, Mustak disclosed that his girlfriend is running a business of Event Management in Dwarka and on December 23, 2023, she went to attend a party near Gandhi Chowk, Mohan Garden where the members of rival Neeraj Makhan-Neeraj Takkar gang were also present. “During the party session, they eve-teased and molested her. Someone informed Mustak about the incident. He along with his associates Anil, Yuvraj and Deepak reached at the spot and fired several rounds towards the rivals and thrashed them. Thereafter, they fled away from the spot,” said the Special CP.

