Nursery admission: Most of 1,800 private schools release first merit list in Delhi

NEW DELHI: It was a day of anxiety, excitement, confusion, and conviction for city parents as most of the 1800 private schools in the Capital released the first merit list for admissions to pre-primary level on Friday. While some schools had already shared the list of selected students this week through the ‘lucky draw’ system, some schools emailed the list of selected students to parents, based on the point system. Meanwhile, some schools conducted the draw of lots for vacant seats on Friday.

ITL Public School Principal Sudha Acharya said they received 1,200 applications for admission to entry-level classes this year, adding, a merit list of 61 students was released by the school on Friday.“The draw of lots was conducted on Thursday evening and a list of 61 students was issued on Friday. We received a total of 1,200 applications this year and most of them were online. Only around a hundred applications were received in-person,” said Acharya.

Similarly in National Victor School, IP Extension, there were as many as 1200 applicants for just 40 seats. However the school conducted the draw of lots for 80 students, 40 confirmed seats and 40 on waiting list.

In GD Goenka, Karkardooma, for 50 seats, there were over 500 applicants and in Somerville School, Vasundhra, there were over 500 applicants for 200 seats.The schools which finalized their lists on Friday sent messages to parents asking them to deposit the fee between January 13 and January 15.

The Delhi State Public School’s Management Association president RC Jain said that most schools have issued their final merit list and will not be issuing a second list or a waiting list.“Most of the top schools of Delhi usually do not issue a second list or a waiting list. There are around 200 such schools who have issued their final merit list today. They will not issue a second list for admissions,” Jain added.

However, if some schools are still left with vacant seats, they will release a second merit list on January 29.The schools will also answer queries from parents between January 13 and 22.25% seats in private schools are reserved for the economically weaker section and disadvantaged group students and children with disabilities. A separate list will be released for those seats.

