Pregnant woman stabbed near Chilla village, 12 nabbed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have detained and rounded up several people a day after a 19-year-old pregnant woman was found lying injured in a pool of blood in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.“At least a dozen people have been rounded up in connection with the incident. We are questioning all suspected people,” a senior officer said. The cops suspect that she was attacked by some unidentified people who were possibly known to her. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood near the fire brigade office in Chilla village on Thursday morning.

Multiple stab wounds were found on her face and abdomen. Her broken mobile phone was also found near the spot.The police after shifting her to a hospital, registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the condition of the injured woman is said to be stable. “She is being monitored by a team of specialists,” an official said. According to the officer, the woman lives sswith her parents and sister in east Delhi. She works at an ayurveda centre and was returning home on Wednesday night when she was allegedly attacked.

