Roshanara Club outdoor facility opens for non-members

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday decided to open the Roshanara club to non-members for outdoor sports such as lawn tennis, basketball, football, and mini-football from January 13 on pay-and-play basis.The move came months after the century-old club — the cradle of Indian cricket — was on September 29 last year sealed by the DDA, which had taken possession of the club. The urban body had sealed the club in September 2023 after its two leases expired.

According to the DDA, the club will remain open on all days except Monday from 7 am till 5 pm. It also shared the rates for pay-and-play for availing different sporting facilities at the club.It has been decided to open the outdoor sports facilities for playing lawn tennis, basketball, cricket and mini football (futsal) ground of the club, to the general public at a nominal price on the basis of pay-and-play, the urban body said in a statement.

The club was established on August 15, 1922. Endowed with natural beauty, green pastures and colonial-era charm, the Roshanara Club, located in north Delhi, has emerged as one of the most prestigious clubs

in the country.In November, the Delhi High Court had rejected a plea seeking reopening of the club, noting that it had already directed the authority to devise a scheme to run it.In an order passed on November 9, a bench had observed that the Supreme Court had also refused to restore the possession with the earlier management and the issue of running the club was already pending before the high court.

