Suspend senior doctors of top city hospitals for negligence: Delhi Health dept

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the termination of two resident doctors, engaged at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) respectively, over the death of a patient last week after being denied treatment, the health department has recommended the suspension of two more senior doctors engaged at the GTB and LNJP hospitals, accusing them of negligence.

Department officials said that all four doctors, including two seniors and two residents, were found guilty of negligence and the administrative heads of both hospitals have been asked to provide reasons for the lapses.They added that the accused doctors were on duty on the intervening night of January 2 and 3 when the patient seeking treatment was taken to the hospitals.

The incident involves a man who, trying to escape from a police van in an inebriated state, was severely injured.According to the police, the deceased, identified as 47-year-old Pramod, accused of sexual harassment, sustained injuries while trying to escape and died a few hours later.

He was immediately taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where he was referred to the GTB hospital in an ambulance. But he could not be admitted there because of unavailability of CT-Scan facility.

He was then referred to LNJP hospital but could not be admitted due to unavailability of beds in the ICU and ventilator facility. The injured was later rushed to the RML hospital, where too, he was denied admission.

The health department said the “entire episode indicates complete lack of empathy and professionalism among the medical officers involved, as well as lack of supervision on part of concerned medical directors.”

Following the incident, health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had sought an explanation from the three hospitals authorities, JPC, GTB, and LNJP, run by the city government. The fourth hospital, RML, is administered by the Centre.

Health department officials said the decision on the recommendation for the suspension and further disciplinary action against the two senior doctors will be taken by the minister and the NCCSA (National Capital Civil Service Authority).

