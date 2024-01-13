Women nurturing nature: DU set to host 66th annual flower exhibition in Feb
Published: 13th January 2024
NEW DELHI: University of Delhi is set to host the 66th annual flower exhibition on February 16, 2024. The theme for this year’s flower-show is ‘Women nurturing nature, a celebration of synergy and sustainability.’The annual flower show will be held at the Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden, near the administrative block of the DU north campus.
Cacti, orchids, succulents, herbal plants, photography, poster-making, slogan-writing competitions, exhibition and food stalls will be special attractions on the occasion.The flower-show is open to all colleges, institutions and departments of the university as well as other government and public educational institutions in the city, and all persons serving in any of the above institutions.
Competitors must submit entries duly filled along with entry fee to the Garden Committee Office, University of Delhi. Also, the University has invited entries from all institutions for the Best Mali award 2024.The event seeks to honour the unsung heroes who made, and continue to make, a profound impact on conservation of nature, plant diversity, and quaint knowledge of ecosystem conservation and sustainability.
Theme
Entries should creatively depict contributions of women of India, who have solely committed themselves towards safeguarding nature, conservation diversity, and eco-knowledge.