Delhi airport sees nine flight diversions due to bad weather

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather, according to an official.

The official said that six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am and 7.30 am.

A blinding layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places.

#WATCH | Several flight operations delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog; visuals shot at 9.10am pic.twitter.com/EiLoqPiaTT — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions while driving.

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather, according to an official. The official said that six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am and 7.30 am. A blinding layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); #WATCH | Several flight operations delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog; visuals shot at 9.10am pic.twitter.com/EiLoqPiaTT — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions while driving. The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp