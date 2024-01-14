Home Cities Delhi

Delhi airport sees nine flight diversions due to bad weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions while driving.

Vehicles ply on road amid low visibility during fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather, according to an official.

The official said that six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am and 7.30 am.

A blinding layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places.

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am.

