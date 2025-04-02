Roads to be pothole-free before monsoon season, says CM Rekha Gupta after inspection

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured that Delhi’s roads will be made pothole-free before the monsoon season.

After conducting a late-night inspection of repair work on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk on Sunday, she instructed officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure high-quality execution without any negligence.

“She expressed her commitment to make Delhi’s roads pothole-free before the monsoon and has issued necessary instructions to all concerned agencies,” a government statement said.

The Delhi government has ramped up efforts to improve the city’s roads, with a focus on timely and efficient execution. The statement added, “Our government is making every possible effort to strengthen and improve Delhi’s roads.

Today, construction of a 4 km road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk is being undertaken to ensure high-quality execution and timely completion.” The Public Works Department (PWD) Northern Zone is executing the project, which involves upgrading both sides of the Outer Ring Road along the elevated corridor. To enhance durability, the repair work incorporates modern techniques such as cold milling and hot recycling.

The CM outlined the project’s cost and technical specifications, stating that the Rs 12.85 crore initiatives include a “two-layer reinforcement process.” The first layer consists of dense bitumen macadam (DBM), while the second comprises dense bitumen concrete (DBC).

Additionally, old road layers are being removed via cold milling to maintain proper levelling.

Further, safety features such as thermoplastic paint, glow studs, and median markers are being installed to improve night-time visibility. Gupta added that a “50 mm thick stone matrix asphalt layer is being laid near the elevated flyover” to ensure long-term road stability. The PWD has already set an April 30 deadline to repair 7,000 potholes across Delhi.