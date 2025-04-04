Delhi HC rejects bail to man for sexually assaulting minor daughter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter, stressing the judiciary’s responsibility to protect children who lack parental support.

The court, in its ruling on 20 March, described the case as distressing and serious, highlighting that the minor was allegedly subjected not only to the trauma of her parents’ disputes but also to sexual abuse by her own father. It further said that the child’s right to justice could not be denied merely due to familial discord.

The accused, who sought bail, claimed the case was fabricated by the child’s mother to settle personal grievances, despite their past marital disputes having been resolved.

However, the court rejected this defence, maintaining that allegations of sexual assault must be assessed independently of parental conflicts.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that survivors of sexual abuse, particularly minors, hold independent legal rights that cannot be negated by their parents’ disputes.