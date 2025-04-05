Negligence will invite action, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday convened a high-level meeting with the chiefs of every department of the Delhi government. The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of public welfare schemes, budgetary allocations, and infrastructure development in key sectors such as education, health, transport, and water supply.

During the meeting, the CM said officers who perform their duties diligently will receive complete support of the government; but those who exhibit negligence will face strict action. According to a statement, the meeting was convened to reinforce transparency, accountability and a result-oriented administration.

“Merely announcing schemes is not sufficient–effective implementation and delivery of benefits to the public are equally essential,” the CM said.

Reiterating the government’s ‘zero tolerance policy’ towards corruption, Rekha Gupta clarified that any compromise on transparency or integrity would not be tolerated. “The quality of work and commitment to duty is non-negotiable. Our government is dedicated to providing citizens with better services, transparent governance, and timely development,” she said.

The CM directed all departments to define their priorities and ensure they are fulfilled within stipulated timelines. She emphasised the need for a systematic approach, directing officers to prepare working charts and submit regular progress reports to the Chief Secretary.

Departments were also instructed to make the grievance redressal system more responsive and effective.

The meeting covered a range of crucial issues, including water supply shortages, drainage and waterlogging, pollution control, the quality of healthcare services, and the availability of essential medicines. The CM specifically directed officials to ensure there is no shortage of medical equipment and drugs in hospitals.

Gupta directed all departments to finalise their action plans for the next 100 days, 6 months, and 9 months. These plans must be structured, with consistent progress reports submitted to the Chief Secretary for review. This, she said, would ensure real-time monitoring and prompt decision-making.