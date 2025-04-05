NGT orders crackdown on constructions flouting eco norms in Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to take strict action against construction activities which are proceeding in violation of environmental regulations.

The directive came during the hearing of a petition that alleged widespread unauthorised construction of residential, commercial, and retail buildings in both Greater Noida and Noida, in blatant disregard of environmental norms.

A bench led by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, recalled an earlier interim directive from December last year, which had called upon the concerned authorities to immediately halt any construction lacking the requisite environmental clearances.

The bench took note of submissions made by the petitioner’s legal representative, Advocate Akash Vashishtha, who argued that despite the tribunal’s instructions, numerous unlawful constructions still continued unabated across Greater Noida.

“Counsel appearing for the applicant .....has submitted that despite the interim direction of the Tribunal, constructions in violation of the environmental norms are in progress in Greater Noida,” the bench noted.

The bench further said spot verification will be conducted and if it is found that projects are continuing in violation of environmental norms, then action will be taken against them.

“Respondent no 4 (GNIDA) must identify all such constructions or projects within its jurisdiction that are currently underway in violation of environmental laws and must initiate appropriate action against them,” the bench ordered.

GNIDA’s legal counsel assured the tribunal that necessary measures would be taken and a detailed compliance report would be submitted.

The plea highlights the emergence of unauthorised colonies and townships in violation of norms across 56 villages in Greater Noida and 18 in Noida.