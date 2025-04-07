Man stabs 19-year-old woman, injures self in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old woman was stabbed several times by a man near Kirbi Place bus stop, Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi in full public view on Sunday evening, a police officer said on Monday

The 20-year-old accused later injured himself with the same knife. The matter was reported to police by a passerby.

The incident took place on Sunday evening around 9.30 pm when Amit, a resident of Delhi Cantt, stabbed the woman on her neck and left side of her abdomen. The woman is a resident of Old Nangal, Delhi Cantt, at Kirbi Place bus stop, a senior police officer said.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, Amit, and the girl had been friends since last year and had a fallout over some issue.

"Both were admitted to DDU Hospital and are under treatment. A case under section 109(1) of the BNS has been registered against accused Amit at Delhi Cantt Police Station and investigation is under progress," said the officer.

A purported video is taking rounds on social media where both the victim and the accused are seen lying on the footpath. The 45-second clip shows both Amit and the victim sitting on the road divider in a bloodied srare and a crowd of passersby gathered around them.

(With inputs from PTI)