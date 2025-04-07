Delhi

Man stabs 19-year-old woman, injures self in Delhi

On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused and the victim had been friends since last year and had a fallout over some issue.
The accused stabbed the woman on her neck and left side of her abdomen.
The accused stabbed the woman on her neck and left side of her abdomen.(Express Illustrations)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old woman was stabbed several times by a man near Kirbi Place bus stop, Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi in full public view on Sunday evening, a police officer said on Monday

The 20-year-old accused later injured himself with the same knife. The matter was reported to police by a passerby.

The incident took place on Sunday evening around 9.30 pm when Amit, a resident of Delhi Cantt, stabbed the woman on her neck and left side of her abdomen. The woman is a resident of Old Nangal, Delhi Cantt, at Kirbi Place bus stop, a senior police officer said. 

On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, Amit, and the girl had been friends since last year and had a fallout over some issue.

"Both were admitted to DDU Hospital and are under treatment. A case under section 109(1) of the BNS has been registered against accused Amit at Delhi Cantt Police Station and investigation is under progress," said the officer.

A purported video is taking rounds on social media where both the victim and the accused are seen lying on the footpath. The 45-second clip shows both Amit and the victim sitting on the road divider in a bloodied srare and a crowd of passersby gathered around them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Investigation
stabbing
injured

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com