Delhi leaders demand withdrawal of new waste management charges

NEW DELHI: In a fresh round of tussle between political and bureaucratic wings of AAP-ruled MCD, Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel on Monday expressed their dissent to the municipal commissioner’s move to add user charges for solid waste management to house tax bills.

The ruling party demanded immediate withdrawal of the levy terming it “unjustified” and “anti-people”. The leaders also wrote to the Commissioner over the matter.

Addressing a press conference, the mayor claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has failed to provide the promised door-to-door garbage collection services although the residents were already burdened with high taxes.

“The commissioner has added a user charge with property tax, which is completely wrong. We strongly oppose this decision. Such a proposal should have been placed before the House for discussion and approval first,” Kumar said.

“These charges, starting from April 1, are not suitable for Delhi and are against public interest. When our party (AAP) was in opposition, we were against this proposal from the beginning,” he said.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, residential units are charged monthly based on the property area –Rs 50 for properties up to 50 square metres, Rs 100 for 51–200 square metres, and Rs 200 for dwelling units over 200 square metres. Street vendors are charged Rs 100 per month for solid waste management, while commercial establishments such as dhabas, sweet shops, and coffee houses are charged Rs 500 monthly.