Hold weekly ‘Jansamvaad’, keep vigil on water woes: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed district magistrates (DM) of the 11 Delhi revenue districts to hold “at least one” ‘Jansamvaad’ camp every week to learn about pressing issues and address public grievances.
“The people of Delhi deserve a system that listens, understands, and acts swiftly. Therefore, every district must organise at least one Jansamvad camp every week to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens’ concerns,” Gupta stated.
Additionally, she directed the district administrations to closely monitor issues related to waterlogging, cleanliness, encroachments, and traffic congestion in respective zones.
The decision was taken in a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with all Delhi district magistrates on Monday. The primary focus of the meeting was to assess the administrative and developmental progress in revenue districts, resolve local issues, and strengthen coordination among various departments, an official statement said.
The meeting discussed in detail the status of civic services, progress of e-District services, grievance redressal mechanisms, land record digitisation, and disaster preparedness, the statement added.
During the meeting, CM Gupta instructed the officials to conduct regular field inspections and engage in active dialogue with citizens. “DMs have been instructed to intensify inspections in slum areas to ensure the provision of basic amenities.
All DMs are directed to submit progress reports of developmental work within 15 days. Also, the e-District portal will be upgraded to make it more user-friendly and efficient,” the CMO office read.
Gupta also announced reforms in the property registration system. The CM said Delhi will soon implement paperless and faceless property registration, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices repeatedly.
She directed officials to make property sale deed registration process simple, digital, and transparent, ensuring people are relieved from paperwork and middlemen.The government will release a list of non-saleable properties to prevent fraud in property transactions, Gupta added.
Govt to take action against defacement
The CM stressed that the campaign to remove unauthorised banners and posters from public property will continue. Under the campaign, unauthorised advertisements are being removed from government spaces such as flyovers, road signs, and school boundary walls. She said action will be taken under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against violators, while also warning action in irregularities over issuance of EWS certificates.