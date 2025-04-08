Hold weekly ‘Jansamvaad’, keep vigil on water woes: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed district magistrates (DM) of the 11 Delhi revenue districts to hold “at least one” ‘Jansamvaad’ camp every week to learn about pressing issues and address public grievances.

“The people of Delhi deserve a system that listens, understands, and acts swiftly. Therefore, every district must organise at least one Jansamvad camp every week to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens’ concerns,” Gupta stated.

Additionally, she directed the district administrations to closely monitor issues related to waterlogging, cleanliness, encroachments, and traffic congestion in respective zones.

The decision was taken in a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with all Delhi district magistrates on Monday. The primary focus of the meeting was to assess the administrative and developmental progress in revenue districts, resolve local issues, and strengthen coordination among various departments, an official statement said.

The meeting discussed in detail the status of civic services, progress of e-District services, grievance redressal mechanisms, land record digitisation, and disaster preparedness, the statement added.

During the meeting, CM Gupta instructed the officials to conduct regular field inspections and engage in active dialogue with citizens. “DMs have been instructed to intensify inspections in slum areas to ensure the provision of basic amenities.