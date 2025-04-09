BJP Minister Kapil Mishra moves court against probe regarding his involvement in 2020 Delhi violence

NEW DELHI: Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday moved a Delhi court against an order for further investigation against him in connection with the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

The application was moved before special judge Kaveri Baweja, who is likely to take up the matter shortly.

The court is also likely to take up for hearing an application filed by Delhi Police against the order of further investigation.

Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia on April 1 said a cognisable offence was "prima facie" found that needed to be investigated.