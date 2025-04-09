BJP Minister Kapil Mishra moves court against probe regarding his involvement in 2020 Delhi violence

NEW DELHI: Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday moved a Delhi court against an order for further investigation against him in connection with the February 2020 riots in the national capital.
The application was moved before special judge Kaveri Baweja, who is likely to take up the matter shortly.
The court is also likely to take up for hearing an application filed by Delhi Police against the order of further investigation.
Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia on April 1 said a cognisable offence was "prima facie" found that needed to be investigated.
"It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence. Further probe required," the magistrate said.
He was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming Mishra had no role in the riots.
At least 53 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the violence that engulfed the Northeast region of the capital city in February 2020, during the anti-CAA protests. According to media reports citing eyewitnesses, speeches made by BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra, allegedly instigated the violence that saw mass destruction of properties belonging to Muslims.
On February 23, hours before the violence ensued, Kapil Mishra issued a public ultimatum declaring that if the police did not clear the streets of the anti-CAA protesters, his supporters would be “forced to hit the streets.”