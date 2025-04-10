Abduction-murder of hotel owner: Three arrested

NEW DELHI: Three men have been arrested for the abduction and murder of a 28-year-old Delhi-based hotel owner who was found dead in UP’s Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. Ankit (26), Sahil (26), and Monu alias Bacardi (23) were nabbed and produced before a court on April 8 and remanded to police custody for further probe. Another suspect, Amit, is still on the run, they added.

According to police, the victim, Sagar Chouhan was killed by his former employers – Amit, Ankit and Sahil -- after he left them to start his own venture in January. Chouhan, along with his brother, used to work with the three men in a hotel leasing business.

“It appears that the accused killed Sagar after he left their business and started working on his own. Sagar’s growth made them envious,” a senior officer said.