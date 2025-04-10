Two arrested for snatching bag of New Zealand national

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a New Zealand citizen in northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place area. One of the accused, hailing from a wealthy family, resorted to snatching to fund his drug addiction, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Karan Bhasin (35) and Monu (19). The incident took place on April 2 when the police received a PCR call and rushed to the scene, officials said.

The complainant, Somna Chaudhary, a resident of Auckland, New Zealand, told the police that she was near a jewellery shop at Kohat Enclave Market when two men on a black sports bike approached her and snatched her handbag. The bag contained several valuable items, including her passport, OCI card, cash, New Zealand dollars, and other personal belongings.

During the investigation, the police reviewed footage from over 150 CCTV cameras, which showed the suspects near Rajdhani College in Rajouri Garden.

The suspected vehicle was identified at Rithala. While the vehicle’s number plate was partially visible, it was unclear. However, police enhanced the image using applications and various methods, eventually compiling a list of possible registration numbers. The investigation led to the arrest of Bhasin, who was identified as the rider of the bike.

At his direction, the vehicle, registered in his name, was recovered. Bhasin’s accomplice, Monu, was also arrested.