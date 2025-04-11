27-year-old arrested for making fake social media profile impersonating woman

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of a woman and uploading objectionable images, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, a complaint was lodged on March 11 in which the woman alleged that an unknown person had created a fake social media account using her name and uploaded morphed, objectionable images along with her mobile number. This caused her severe harassment and was a violation of her privacy.

During the probe, analysis of the IP addresses linked to the fake account led to the identification of the associated email ID and mobile number. Further examination of call detail records helped police trace the suspect’s location. “A raid was conducted at the location, and the accused, identified as Divanshu, was apprehended,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.