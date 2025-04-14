Delhi Dialogues | A catalyst of change in urban transport and commuter culture

Over the past two decades, the Delhi Metro has emerged as one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in the national capital.

With its unparalleled efficiency and punctuality, it has not only revolutionised public transport but has also influenced commuter behaviour and promoted a new culture of civic responsibility among Dilliwalas. Before the Delhi Metro, commuting in Delhi was synonymous with hours wasted in traffic jams, uncomfortable bus rides and chaotic encounters with auto rickshaw drivers. The introduction of the Metro, however, has changed that completely.

It has provided a cleaner, faster and more comfortable mode of transportation while also nurturing an unprecedented shift in public behaviour—encouraging orderliness, cleanliness and discipline.

Riding the metro: A new social etiquette

One of the most notable changes the Metro brought to Delhi was a shift in commuter behaviour. Public transport in the city, once infamous for unruly crowds, litter and general chaos, now finds passengers following basic etiquettes. There’s a noticeable difference in how people queue up for trains, respect personal space, avoid eating or drinking and refrain from littering. Gone are the days of eating peanuts or spitting gutkas; the trains are now notably clean, with commuters largely adhering to the no-spitting rule, especially inside the train cars.

Delhi Metro has succeeded in making commuters aware of the importance of public transport etiquette. It has made passengers more considerate, ensuring that seats are given up for elderly or pregnant women and that spaces are kept tidy. As Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), rightly pointed out, “If anyone survives in Delhi, he or she can survive anywhere. We were equally apprehensive about how Delhi people would adapt to the Metro. Using the Metro requires a lot of discipline—you have to stand in a queue, follow rules and not jump over the gate. But I’m glad to say the people of Delhi have responded very well.”

Initially, there were concerns about how Delhiites would respond to such a highly disciplined transport system. The challenge was not just in building the infrastructure but in ensuring that commuters embraced new rules of behaviour, Dayal said. With campaigns and outreach initiatives, DMRC successfully cultivated a culture of orderliness among passengers.