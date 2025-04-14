Delhi Dialogues | A catalyst of change in urban transport and commuter culture

Over the past two decades, the Delhi Metro has emerged as one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in the national capital.
With its unparalleled efficiency and punctuality, it has not only revolutionised public transport but has also influenced commuter behaviour and promoted a new culture of civic responsibility among Dilliwalas. Before the Delhi Metro, commuting in Delhi was synonymous with hours wasted in traffic jams, uncomfortable bus rides and chaotic encounters with auto rickshaw drivers. The introduction of the Metro, however, has changed that completely.
It has provided a cleaner, faster and more comfortable mode of transportation while also nurturing an unprecedented shift in public behaviour—encouraging orderliness, cleanliness and discipline.
Riding the metro: A new social etiquette
One of the most notable changes the Metro brought to Delhi was a shift in commuter behaviour. Public transport in the city, once infamous for unruly crowds, litter and general chaos, now finds passengers following basic etiquettes. There’s a noticeable difference in how people queue up for trains, respect personal space, avoid eating or drinking and refrain from littering. Gone are the days of eating peanuts or spitting gutkas; the trains are now notably clean, with commuters largely adhering to the no-spitting rule, especially inside the train cars.
Delhi Metro has succeeded in making commuters aware of the importance of public transport etiquette. It has made passengers more considerate, ensuring that seats are given up for elderly or pregnant women and that spaces are kept tidy. As Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), rightly pointed out, “If anyone survives in Delhi, he or she can survive anywhere. We were equally apprehensive about how Delhi people would adapt to the Metro. Using the Metro requires a lot of discipline—you have to stand in a queue, follow rules and not jump over the gate. But I’m glad to say the people of Delhi have responded very well.”
Initially, there were concerns about how Delhiites would respond to such a highly disciplined transport system. The challenge was not just in building the infrastructure but in ensuring that commuters embraced new rules of behaviour, Dayal said. With campaigns and outreach initiatives, DMRC successfully cultivated a culture of orderliness among passengers.
Overcoming challenges in Commuter behaviour
While the infrastructural feats were impressive, educating the public on how to use the Metro was not without its hurdles. The DMRC had to contend with widespread apprehension from potential commuters, especially in areas with socio-economically diverse population. To break the ice, DMRC launched creative initiatives like street plays, or Nukkad Nataks, in localities like Shahdara, where people were initially unsure about how to navigate the Metro system. Elaborating on the challenges faced in cultivating new commuting habits and maintaining cleanliness, Anuj Dayal, during the 24th edition of Delhi Dialogues on April 11, said, “We had to conduct an extensive publicity campaign, especially since we began in areas with a socio-economically diverse population. Shahdara, for example, had a different demographic. Many of the people there were not accustomed to reading pamphlets or papers.”
“So, we turned to word-of-mouth communication. We launched initiatives like Nukkad Natak, where street plays were performed with drums to engage the community and explain that the Metro was designed for them. At first, commuters were apprehensive—not just about the rules, but about using the system itself. I remember seeing rickshaw drivers standing outside Shahdara station, unsure how to even enter.”
“They were afraid of getting stuck at the AFC gates with no way to exit. To ease their fears, we deployed volunteers at every station to guide people and it took us nearly two years to overcome these initial hesitations.” He added, “Over time, they have come to use the Metro with a sense of dignity and responsibility and they do their part in keeping it clean. But maintaining this cleanliness requires constant effort on our part. We invest heavily in keeping the Metro spotless. If we don’t take care of it, it will quickly become dirty. We have cleaning teams working in three shifts, around the clock, because Delhi is a very dusty city. Keeping the Metro clean is a continuous challenge, but it’s one that we are committed to.”
Chawri Bazar metro station: A monumental challenge
Discussing the challenges DMRC faced in connecting some of the city’s most inaccessible areas, particularly Old Delhi, home to bustling spice markets, street food stalls and centuries-old buildings, Anuj Dayal shared that foreign consultants had initially advised against building the Chawri Bazar metro station.
“They were taken aback when they saw the area. Anyone who’s visited Chawri Bazar before the Metro would understand—it’s extremely crowded, with barely any space. There was no room to build underground. We needed a place to lower our machinery, but even that was unavailable,” Dayal explained. “The consultants recommended skipping Chawri Bazar and even suggested bypassing New Delhi and Old Delhi stations altogether.”
Despite the advice, DMRC decided to proceed with the project. “We insisted on building a station and the real challenge was the sheer number of old structures above ground. There are around 3,000 to 4,000 buildings in the area. When you’re tunneling underground, you have to be extremely careful. Any vibrations from the tunneling could affect these buildings, many of which are over 200 years old and have no foundations. Some buildings are so old that they’re practically leaning on one another,” Dayal said.
He further explained the unique historical features of the area. “Many of these buildings have wells, which were dug centuries ago. Over time, people forgot about them. If you’re tunneling beneath a forgotten well, it could suddenly collapse, causing water to gush to the surface. It’s a very delicate operation.”
Legal complications also loomed large. “If any building suffered even a minor crack or vibration, residents could file legal cases, demanding compensation for repairs, regardless of the scale of the damage. We had to conduct a detailed condition survey of all 3,000 buildings—documenting every crack and obtaining signatures from the residents. This ensured that we weren’t blamed for any damage once tunneling began.”
Despite the challenges, Dayal emphasised that the tunneling work was executed with such precision that it earned the trust of the local community. “The job was done so well that it really instilled confidence in the people of Delhi about the safety and reliability of the project,” he said. Dayal also reflected on the broader impact of the Delhi Metro: “The Metro has significantly transformed not just the city’s infrastructure, but its work and safety culture as well. People now have a greater appreciation for safety protocols and the overall work culture has become more disciplined, all thanks to the Metro.”
Early metro phases: Laying the foundation for future
The initial phase of Delhi Metro was focused on connecting areas with the highest population density. An origin and destination study revealed that Shahdara and Tees Hazari corridors were among the most congested and therefore served as the focal points for Phase 1 of the project. However, even then, DMRC faced challenges in developing some of the more peripheral lines, particularly those in areas that were not yet fully developed.
Dayal said, “When Phase 1 was being planned, we focused on places like Holambi Kalan, which was then a relatively undeveloped area. The idea was to connect future growth areas, but urban development didn’t happen as quickly as anticipated. Today, however, the Rithala-Narela corridor in Phase 4 connects areas that were initially underserved.”
As the Delhi Metro network expanded, the challenges of last-mile connectivity emerged as a significant issue. The Delhi Metro has done an impressive job of connecting key parts of the city, but certain areas remain difficult to access without additional transport solutions.
Dayal pointed out that in cities like New York or Tokyo, Metro stations are within walking distance for most people. But in Delhi, the sprawling nature of the city meant that many residents still had to travel a considerable distance to reach the nearest Metro station.
Last-mile connectivity: Bridging the gap
Dayal discussed the difficulties of providing last-mile connectivity. “Before the Metro, we had the Ring Railway. I remember taking a joyride there as a student. To reach the station, you had to go down deep and getting access to land for such projects is a major hurdle in Delhi. We’ve fought tooth and nail to ensure that stations are located closer to the public or at least leave certain corridors vacant for future development,” he said.
He further pointed out the complexity of constructing a Metro system in a city built over centuries. “In places like Dwarka, the development plan had already left room for easy construction, but in older parts of Delhi, building the Metro meant breaking into a city that has evolved over time,” Dayal noted. “Making these connections is no small feat.”
One of the major hurdles was obtaining approvals from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for areas with heritage significance.
“Take Jantar Mantar, for instance. Securing the necessary approvals from ASI was a massive undertaking. They required a special committee from the National Physical Laboratory to study the vibration levels before allowing construction,” he said. In other instances, like the Qutub Minar station, major adjustments had to be made.
“For Qutub Minar, we had to shift the station location by one and a half kilometres due to heritage concerns. When working in Lutyens’ Delhi, there’s also the Central Vista Committee to contend with, making the approval process even more complex,” he added.
“The reality is, I’m working on constructing a Metro in a city that’s already fully developed. It’s an ongoing challenge, but it is one that we’ve had to navigate with care and precision,” Dayal said.
Delhi Metro History
On December 24, 2002, the first Delhi Metro train, TS-01, was flagged off by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, marking the dawn of a new era in public transport for Delhi NCR. Starting its journey as a 4-coach train, TS-01 has evolved over the years to meet the growing demands of the commuters. In 2014, it was upgraded to 6 coaches and by 2023, expanded further to 8 coaches. Over its 22-year journey, TS-01 has become a symbol of reliability and efficiency, covering approximately 27 lakh kilometres, safely transporting over 5.4 crore passengers, and completing 23 lakh door operations. Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, TS-01 was shipped to Kolkata and then transported to Delhi via the Indian Railways network. Its advanced propulsion system has not only ensured smooth operations but also contributed to environmental sustainability, regenerating approximately 40% of the total power consumed through regenerative braking.
New Metro Museum at Supreme Court- Drive a metro yourself
Good news! A new museum on Delhi Metro is coming up at the Supreme Court Metro station. This new attraction will have a number of state-of-the-art displays, models and exhibits. A number of digital screens shall be there where quiz shows, documentary films on Delhi Metro will be screened. There will be working models of various important equipment connected to Metro construction such as launching girders, tunnel boring machines etc. A major highlight of the museum will be a driving cab simulator where visitors will be able to experience the thrill of driving a Metro.
No plans to introduce student passes, says DMRC official
Anuj Dayal recalled that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the Metro, he brought two Rs 100 notes and bought his own ticket. “That gesture set a precedent. Whenever someone asks for a concession, we recall that if the Prime Minister could buy a ticket, so can everyone else.”
“Even I travel using a paid ticket, my company reimburses it. So, there are no free rides, and introducing concessions could open the floodgates. Our fares are among the lowest in the world. Compared to cities like London and Paris, our fares are very affordable, yet those cities still operate at a loss. Despite that, DMRC continues to make an operating profit,” Dayal said.
“Even if we wanted to, we can’t offer any fare concessions on our own. Fares are decided by the Fare Fixation Committee, which is usually headed by a retired High Court judge, along with senior officials from the central and Delhi governments. It’s entirely outside the company’s control,” he further added.