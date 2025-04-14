AAP succeeds at trapping BJP in narrative snare

Politics today is in a big way about narratives. The Rekha Gupta government, which has taken charge of Delhi, in the past two months has tried to set the development narrative. It has also tried to create a narrative, and rightly so, against the preceding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government being corrupt. The tabling of the held-up reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) ostensibly have strengthened their stand.

This grandstanding has however largely been from the Ministerial pulpits within the assembly. The AAP leadership, finding itself on the back foot, as part of strategy resisted engaging with the government on the floor of house creating pandemonium and being marshalled out or walking out on its volition. The BJP, however, must realise that its rival is a party whose rise has been fuelled by creating narratives in its favour. It doesn’t have qualms about its tallest leader Arvind Kejriwal creating a ‘storm’ on power cuts by posting on microblogging site X about an innocuous incident.

This forced the Delhi government to come out with clarification both inside and outside the house. This whole episode shows the strategy of the AAP to ‘embarrass’ the Rekha Gupta government. Their strategy would be to hit the government with what they call ‘citizen’ issues and then scoot leaving the government to do the explanations.

They managed to do this on the rise of the fee in the private unaided schools and then on the matter of the issue of the permanent free bus ride passes for the women residents of the national capital. AAP’s Delhi unit leader and a prominent face, Saurabh Bhardwaj addressed a press conference alleging how he foresees corruption entering into the process of the issue of passes.

And now the issue of saffron activists forcing closure of fish-selling kiosks in Market No. 1 of Chittaranjan Park, the Bengali dominated locality falling within the Greater Kailash assembly constituency of South Delhi. The said ‘outrage’ against the move forced the president of Delhi BJP, Virendra Sachdeva and the local BJP MLA Shikha Roy to come out with an explanation at a press conference.