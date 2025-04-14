BJP hits back after AAP leaders say CM Rekha Gupta’s husband holds official meetings

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing political spat, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has reiterated claims of an internal power struggle within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) between leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. He pointed out that both leaders are issuing identical statements on key issues, making the rift apparent.

The controversy intensified after AAP alleged that instead of CM Gupta, her husband Manish Gupta is holding official meetings with government officers. AAP questioned his authority and accused the BJP of defending the matter rather than condemning it.

In response, Sachdeva stated that he, along with Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP’s media head, had condemned Atishi’s remarks and raised counter-questions regarding the roles of Sunita Kejriwal and Bhupendra Chaubey during the AAP government.

He added that Atishi has not responded and, according to information, has left the country. Sachdeva also expressed surprise that Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP’s Delhi chief, echoed Atishi’s allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. He reaffirmed that CM Rekha Gupta has earned her position through dedication and public service, tracing her journey from DU Students’ Union secretary and president to a three-time councillor from Pitampura, and now CM.

Earlier, Bharadwaj had alleged that CM Rekha Gupta’s husband was conducting government meetings and questioned the legality of his involvement in administrative affairs.

He further criticised the BJP’s recent approach to leadership, saying, “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us ‘Prajatantra’, but BJP has introduced ‘Parchi Tantra’. Earlier, veteran leaders were chosen as CMs after years of struggle. Now, unknown faces are suddenly elevated to the top post.”

He cited examples from Rajasthan and MP, claiming that seasoned leaders have been sidelined in favour of handpicked candidates.