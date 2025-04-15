Nepal Festival Delhi 2025 wraps up with colours, cuisine and culture

NEW DELHI: The three-day Nepal Festival Delhi 2025 concluded on Sunday, drawing hundreds of visitors to the Nepal Embassy Grounds for a vibrant showcase of Himalayan heritage, cross-border commerce and culinary charm.

Held from April 11 to 13 and jointly organised by the Everest Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Embassy of Nepal, the event transformed the Barakhamba Road premises into a bustling celebration of Nepalese culture, business and tourism.

Themed around “Bridging Trade, Industry & Culture,” the festival ran from 10 am to 9 pm daily and was free for all visitors. The festival kicked off with a grand opening ceremony on Friday, featuring inaugural addresses and traditional cultural performances.

Throughout the three days, attendees were treated to folk dances, live music, storytelling sessions, and Nepalese fashion shows, as well as evening concerts that brought the grounds to life. “Members of the Nepalese diaspora always look forward to this event.

The traditional music and dances bring us closer to home,” said Srishti Limbu, a Nepalese student studying in Delhi. Artisans from across Nepal exhibited intricate wood carvings, handwoven textiles, and cultural artefacts, reflecting the country’s rich craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit.

A dedicated B2B Trade and Industry Expo offered business networking opportunities, with panel discussions and plenary sessions delving into topics such as bilateral trade, sustainable tourism, emerging investment sectors, and the future of Indo-Nepal economic cooperation.

Food court remained one of the biggest draws

The food court remained one of the festival’s biggest draws. Crowds queued up to savour delicacies like momos, thukpa, sel roti, aloo achar, and yomari, with chefs specially flown in from Nepal recreating the spirit of Kathmandu’s street food stalls.

“I have brought my whole family just so we could have a taste of authentic Nepalese cuisine,” said Satish Sharma, a Delhi resident. The final day of the fest featured a business awards ceremony honouring outstanding contributions to Indo-Nepal collaboration.