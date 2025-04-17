CBI raids ex-AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak's residence over alleged FCRA violation, AAP reacts

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP's attempts to finish off the AAP have begun once again. They have jailed our leader, arrested our top leadership, and now our PAC member and Gujarat co-incharge Durgesh Pathak has been raided by the CBI.

The only reason is that AAP is gaining ground in Gujarat."

Singh claimed that as soon as Pathak began holding meetings in Gujarat to strengthen the party's base, the BJP responded by sending the central agency after him.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP to the AAP's allegations.