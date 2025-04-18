19-yr-old arrested from Karnal for murdering woman in GTB Enclave

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was arrested from Haryana’s Karnal area for allegedly killing a woman in east Delhi’s GTB Enclave area after the latter refused to end her association with another person, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Rizwan, a resident of Sundar Nagri, they said. The incident took place on Monday in the city’s GTB Enclave area.

The 20-year-old woman was shot twice, once on her head and once on back. During investigation, the accused, a school dropout, was identified and his location was identified in Karnal, Haryana.

He was found near a roadside eatery wearing the same clothes he had worn at the time of the incident which was captured in the CCTV footage from the spot. Later, Rizwan was nabbed, said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Sain.

The accused revealed that he first noticed the deceased about four months ago in Anand Gram area of east Delhi, where he was working as a welder on a construction site. He started following her on social media, and later their communication shifted from online chats to calls, Sain said.

Eventually, he proposed her and the relationship developed. However, tensions escalated when Rizwan saw her with another person at a local abandoned structure, following which some arguments ensued between them. Despite repeated warnings from Rizwan, the woman allegedly refused to end her association with the other person, police said.

Fuelled by jealousy and a sense of betrayal, Rizwan plotted the murder. Two days prior to the incident, he procured a country-made pistol and ammunition through a friend on the pretext of going to a birthday party.