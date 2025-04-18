AAP leader Jain's defamation case against BJP MLA in court on April 23

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is expected to decide on April 23 whether to take cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain against newly-elected BJP legislator Karnail Singh.

After hearing submissions from both sides on issues of jurisdiction and maintainability, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal reserved the order.

“The matter is now listed for order... and consideration of the complaint on 23 April,” the judge said.

The case stems from remarks made by Singh during a media interview on January 19, where he accused Jain of corruption and amassing illegal wealth, including 37 kg of gold and 1,100 acres of land.

Jain, in response, filed a defamation case, arguing that the claims were baseless and tarnished his image.

During the previous hearing, the court had acknowledged the concerns raised by Singh’s counsel regarding the court’s jurisdiction.

However, the court had said the matter had previously been considered maintainable, though Singh had the right to argue his objection.